14 passengers killed after identification on Makran Coastal Highway

ORMARA: At least 14 people were killed on Thursday after being identified and offloaded from passenger buses on Makran Coastal Highway near Ormara.

According to Levies sources, the dead bodies were being shifted to nearby health facility in Ormara.

The gunmen stopped the buses on the highway and targeted the passengers after identification, sources said.

The incident took place in Buzi Top area in the wee hours on Thursday. However, the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained.

CM Balochistan

Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the incident and termed it a conspiracy to derail the development process of the province.