Liverpool thrash FC Porto to reach Champions League semis

PORTUGAL: Liverpool Wednesday thrashed FC Porto 4-1 in Portugal to win their Champions League quarter-final tie 6-1 on aggregate and advanced to a last-four showdown against Barcelona.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set Liverpool on their way to a thumping 6-1 aggregate win over Porto as they march on to the Champions League semi-finals.



Sadio Mane gave the Reds a first-half lead in the second leg at the Estadio do Dragao, effectively killing off a Porto side that had lost 2-0 in England a week ago.

Mohamed Salah, substitute Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk added further goals after the break for Jurgen Klopp´s team, with Eder Militao netting a consolation for Porto.