Peru ex-president Garcia dies after shooting himself

Lima: Former Peru president Alan Garcia died in hospital on Wednesday after shooting himself in the head at his home as police were about to arrest him in a graft investigation, a party official said. He was 69.



"Alan Garcia has died, long live Apra," said Omar Quesada, the general secretary of Garcia´s American Popular Revolutionary Alliance (Apra) party.

Peru´s current President Martin Vizcarra expressed his sympathy on his Twitter account.

"Dismayed by the death of ex-president Alan Garcia. I send my condolences to his family and loved ones," Vizcarra wrote in a tweet.

Garcia was president on two occasions, from 1985-90 and 2006-11.

Police were acting on an arrest warrant for money laundering linked to the wide-ranging corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Peru´s health ministry said the bullet passed straight through Garcia´s head.

Garcia suffered cardiac arrest three times while undergoing emergency surgery, Health Minister Zulema Tomas said.



