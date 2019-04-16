close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
World

Web Desk
April 16, 2019

Navjot Singh Sidhu says Indian PM Modi is ‘Jhoota No.1 and Feku No.1’

World

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 16, 2019

AHMEDABAD: Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that Narendra Modi is the ‘biggest liar’ as Prime Minister of India.

Addressing a rally in Indian Gujrat, the cricketer-tuned-politician said, “Indian PM Narendra Modi only works for the wealthy people.”

Sidhu said, “I am surprised the very land of Gujrat which gave us Mahatma Gandhi as produced a prime minister (Modi) who is the biggest liar.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is a congress leader and minister of Indian Punjab called Modi as ‘Jhoota No.1 and Feku No.1”

Sidhu, the former BJP leader, also accused Modi of not keeping his promise of generating 20 million jobs every year.

