Tik Tok video claims life of 19-year-old in India

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old boy was allegedly killed while filming a Tik Tok video on Burkhamba road in Indian capital Delhi.



According to reports, the deceased, named Salman, went for a drive to India Gate with two of his friends Sohail and Amir.

While on their way back from India gate, Salman was driving the car when Sohail aimed the pistol at Salman for making a Tik Tok video.

The pistol went off and shot Salman’s left cheek.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma stated:

"Amir and Sohail panicked after the incident and drove the car to a relative’s place in Daryaganj, where Sohail changed his blood stained clothes. With the help of the relative, they took Salman to the nearby Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead'.

The DCP Verma further stated that Sohail Malik has been arrested on the charges of murder.

However he claims claims that the shot was fired accidentally while filming the video.

Moreover, Sohail and Amir have been arrested for allegedly destroying the evidences.

The victim, Salman lived with his family in North East Delhi’s Jafarabad area.