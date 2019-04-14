close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
World

AFP
April 14, 2019

121 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

World

AFP
Sun, Apr 14, 2019

Tripoli:  Fighting in Tripoli has killed 121 people and wounded 561 since commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive earlier this month to take the Libyan capital, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

WHO´s Libya account said on Twitter the organisation was sending medical supplies and more staff to Tripoli, while denouncing "repeated attacks on health care workers, vehicles" during fighting which began on April 4.

