Video: Indian woman forced to carry man on her shoulder as punishment

Madhya Pradesh, INDIA: A woman in her twenties was forced to carry a man on her shoulder and walk as punishment for having an affair with a person from a different caste, Indian media reported.



The video of the woman carrying a man vent viral on the internet after which a case was filed against the villagers.

Video shows the baton wielding men forced the woman to continue walking when she stopped once to take rest.

The villagers can also be seen raising slogans.

“Some people in a group disrespected a woman in Devigarh, Jhabua. A case has been registered against all of them and 2 people have been arrested so far,” a police officer told ANI.

The incident took place some 340 km away from Bhopal in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.