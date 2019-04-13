Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 13-04-2019

KARACHI: Rain coupled gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu divisions), Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to Met Office, rain is also likely in isolated places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sargodha divisions), D.I.Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran divisions and Islamabad.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan while at isolated places in Punjab, Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Sibbi divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 27, Pattan 12, Drosh 07, Chitral 06, Malamjabba 05, Parachinar 04, Dir 03, Mirkhani 02, D.I.Khan, Lower Dir 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 16, Sibbi 14, Quetta 10, Zhob 09, Khuzdar 06, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 11, Bagrote 07, Gupis, Skardu, Gilgit 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad 06, Garidupatta 04, Punjab: T.T.Singh 06, D.G.Khan 04, Kot Addu 03, Mangla, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Multan, Layyah 02, Khanewal, Sahiwal 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mithi 43°C, Chhor 42°C.