Live: PSL 2019 Opening Ceremony





Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed make their entrance with heavy metal going off in the background. singing their famous song 'Pyar Bina Tere Dil Nahi Lagda' mixed with their other songs.

Now the ground is lit up with Pakistan's sensation Aima Baig along with Shuja Haider singing late Nazia Hassan's 'Disco Deewane' turning the ground int a disco.

We can see a glance of former president Pervez Musharaf among the audience enjoying the show.

International music icon Boney M has now taken the stage kicking off her performance with the hit song 'Daddy Cool'.

Ceremony begins with a colourful display of an orchestra that makes a formation in the middle of the ground with fireworks in the background.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani takes the stage to express his gratitude to UAE for allowing PSL to be staged here. He also thanked HBL as well as broadcast and commercial partners of the tournament. He went on to wish the participating teams good luck in the coming matches.

Partner of PSL 4 HBL opened the ceremony by vowing to make the event bigger and better this year since the past.

Ramiz Raja kicks off the glitzy and colourful opening ceremony that will include numerous names from Pakistan’s showbiz took the stage to open the tournament as it entered its fourth edition on Thursday in Dubai.

The star-studded event will be welcoming iconic musicians on stage including Junoon’s Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed as well as Coke Studio sensation Aima Baig .

Moreover, the power houses behind PSL’s anthem Fawad Khan, Shuja Haider and Young Desi will also be putting up a show for the innumerable eyes attached to screens all around.

As the tournament is a few minutes away to get kicked off social media is hyped up ad bursting with energy to welcome the biggest sports event in the country for the fourth time.

Former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi along with other bigwigs have their zest for the game amplified as well:



