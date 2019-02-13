After dedicating int'l win, Pakistan's youngest athlete Ayesha Azam invited to meet PM Imran

After dedicating her massive international win to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's youngest athlete Ayesha Azam has been extended an invitation to meet the premier.



The 8-year-old taekwondo star has been invited by PM Office to meet Prime Minister Imran exclusively, PM's Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani told.

In a tweet published on Monday, Durrani wrote:

"Prime Minister Office is pleased to invite the youngest athlete to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan."

In another tweet, he posted: " Prime Minister Office has invited her, she’ll meet Prime Minister Imran Khan soon InshaAllah."

Winning laurels for the nation as she bagged accolades in the 27kg category during the 7th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship in UAE recently, Ayesha dedicated her coveted bronze medal to PM Imran.

The Swat-based athlete said she's proud of her success and also expressed desire of representing Pakistan at the Olympics games.

She said, “My next target is Olympic games for which I am working hard and practicing daily under my father’s supervision. I also expect the government will assist me in preparing for the mega event."



