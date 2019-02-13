PSL 2019 to observe childhood cancer and breast cancer awareness days

DUBAI: The Pakistan Super League will observe childhood and breast cancer awareness days on 15th February and 10th March.



The Childhood Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on Friday, 15 February (International Child Hood Cancer Awareness Day).

Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings in the opening match of the day followed by a game between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

All four teams will be wearing the Golden Ribbon synonymous with Childhood Cancer Awareness while the match commentators would also wear the ribbon.

Various match related equipment including the stumps will be themed as per the Childhood Cancer Awareness theme.

The Dubai International Stadium (Venue for the matches on 15 February) will also be themed accordingly.

HBL PSL partners Jubilee Insurance would be flying in a child cancer patient and his caretaker for the game.

On Sunday, 10 March the HBL PSL matches will be hosted in Karachi and Lahore. In the first match of the day at National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators.

Over at Lahore, the Gaddafi Stadium will see Lahore Qalandars take on the Multan Sultans, all four teams will be wearing the Pink Ribbon synonymous with Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Match commentators will also be wearing the ribbon while various match related equipment including the stumps will be themed as per the Breast Cancer Awareness theme.

The two stadiums will also be themed accordingly.