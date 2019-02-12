Rashid Suhrawardy, son of ex-Pakistan PM Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy passes away in London

LONDON: Rashid Suhrawardy, the only son of former Pakistani prime minister Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, has passed away in London a few days ago.



A writer, actor and critic, Rashid Suhrawardy was famously known in literary circles as Robert Ashby. He got his education from UK at Charterhouse School and Oxford University.

An actor of par excellence, he had attended Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Later, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Although he had been in theatre and cinema since the early 1960s, his role which received widespread popularity was of Nehru in the film Jinnah.

Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy had served as Pakistan’s fifth prime minister. Belonging to the Awami League, he assumed charge of the office on September 12 in 1956. He resigned on October 17 in 1957.