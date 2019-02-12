Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 12 February 2019

ISLAMABAD: Cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper and central parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.



Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper and central parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions and Islamabad.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Kalat, Quetta divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Hunza, Skardu, Astore Trace, Balochistan: Kalat 01, Quetta, Sibbi Trace, Snowfall (inch): Hunza, Skardu, Astore, Bagrote.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Bagrote -07°C, Skardu, Gupis -05°C, Astore, Kalam -04°C, Malamjabba, Hunza -03°C, Mirkhani -01°C.