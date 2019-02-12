close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 12, 2019

Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 12 February 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper and central parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Synoptic Situation:

A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper and central parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions and Islamabad.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Kalat, Quetta divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Hunza, Skardu, Astore Trace, Balochistan: Kalat 01, Quetta, Sibbi Trace, Snowfall (inch): Hunza, Skardu, Astore, Bagrote.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Bagrote -07°C, Skardu, Gupis -05°C, Astore, Kalam -04°C, Malamjabba, Hunza -03°C, Mirkhani -01°C.

Latest News

More From Pakistan