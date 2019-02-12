Salient features of Hajj policy and plan - 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 14 designated banks would start receiving Government Scheme Hajj applications from Feb 25, says Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.



According to Hajj Policy 2019, placed at the website of the ministry, the Hajj applications would be received till March 6 and balloting to choose the successful pilgrims would be held on March 8.

As many as 184,210 perform haj this year including 40 percent of total through Private Hajj Scheme and 60 percent through government scheme. The additional 5,000 quota would be distributed among newly enrolled Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

Salient Features

The Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan is 179,210 + 5,000 for Hajj-2019. Hajj scheme 2019 shall be implemented through Government and private Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) with the ratio of 60:40.

The additional quota of 5000 will be allotted to newly enrolled non quota holders companies.

There shall be no free Hajj.

The Hajj dues for Hajj 2019 under Government Hajj Scheme will be Rs 436,975 and Rs 426,975 for North (Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan & Rahim Yar Khan) and South (Karachi, Quetta & Sukkur) regions respectively. Qurbani charges will be Rs 19,451 (optional).

Hajj dues for infants (born after 15-09-2017) under Government Hajj scheme will be Rs 12,910 & Rs 11,910 for North & South respectively.

International Machine Readable Pakistani Passport (IMRPP) valid up-to 10.02.2020 and valid CNIC will be required for the submission of Hajj application in bank.

Applications under Government Scheme will be received in the fourteen (14) designated banks i.e Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank, Bank Al-Falah, Bank Al-Habib, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Habibmetro Bank Limited, Askari Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank from 25th February to 6th March and balloting will be held on 8th March, 2019.

Hajj dues will be deposited in Shariah compliant accounts / instruments by designated banks.

The selection of hujjaj of Government Hajj Scheme will be made through computerized balloting.

10,000 seats would be reserved for senior citizen (above the age of 80 years). Female Pilgrims above the age of 80 years may be accompanied by female helpers along with their joint mehram while male aged pilgrims may be accompanied by one helper.

10,000 seats would be reserved for persons who have been unsuccessful in ballot continuously for the last three years i.e 2016, 2017 & 2018.

1.5% of the total seats under Government scheme will be reserved for hardship cases.

500 seats will be reserved for labour/low paid employees of companies registered with Employees Old age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) sponsored by their respective organizations under their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Those applicants including Hajj-e-Badal / Nafal Hajj would be entertained who have not performed hajj under Government scheme for the last 5 years i.e. from 2014 and onward. This restriction will not apply to mehram of a lady and those who want to avail private Hajj scheme. It would be mandatory for a female pilgrim of any age to be accompanied by a mehram. However, in case of Fiqah Jafria female pilgrim above the age of 45 years, mandatory condition of mehram shall be implemented in the light of Saudi taleemat. Hujjaj Mohafiz Scheme based on the concept of “Takaful” will continue in Hajj Policy 2019.

A comprehensive awareness and training campaign will be launched for hujjaj and welfare staff.

Each HGO is required to submit performance guarantee @ 5% & 10% of packages (package x quota) for old and new HGOs respectively in the form of Bank/Cash Guarantee which will be released on satisfactory performance.

Monitoring and supervision mechanism for Hajj operation of both Government & Private schemes will be ensured.

To facilitate Hujjaj, Hajj Medical Mission, Moavineen-i-Hujjaj, Seasonal staff of MORA & IH and KSA-based Moavineen-i-Hujjaj will be deputed as per requirement in KSA for Hajj 2019.

All the Hujjaj will be provided five (05) liters of ZamZam.

Some new initiatives are under process to be introduced for Hajj 2019, i.e. launching of “Road to Makkah” project at JIA, Karachi.

Negotiations are underway with KSA authorities for the introduction of E-Visa facility to the hujjaj for Hajj-2019 to meet the international standard.

Temporary Haji Camp will be established in Gilgit & Hujjaj from Gilgit to Islamabad airport will be transported through buses on Government expense.

Hujjaj from the Quetta POD will be airlifted directly to KSA.

Biometric verification arrangements will be made in the far flung districts of Sakardu, Turbat, Khuzdar, Chitral & Muzaffarabad.











