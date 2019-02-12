close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 12, 2019

Faisal Vawda says Sharif family knocks door of every institution to get NRO

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said Sharif family was trying to get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

Speaking to News Channel, the PTI leader  said Sharif family has knocked the doors of every institution to get NRO, adding that  Prime Minister Imran Khan would never make any deal with the persons involved in corruption and looting national wealth.

The Minister said   the elements involved in corrupt practices would face strict action accordingly, as judiciary was independent in the country.

Vowda said that Sharif family would have to return the looted money besides facing punishment for their involvement in the corruption.

Latest News

More From Pakistan