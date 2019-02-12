Faisal Vawda says Sharif family knocks door of every institution to get NRO

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said Sharif family was trying to get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

Speaking to News Channel, the PTI leader said Sharif family has knocked the doors of every institution to get NRO, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never make any deal with the persons involved in corruption and looting national wealth.



The Minister said the elements involved in corrupt practices would face strict action accordingly, as judiciary was independent in the country.

Vowda said that Sharif family would have to return the looted money besides facing punishment for their involvement in the corruption.