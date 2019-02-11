Dhoni's fan breaches security to touch his feet: Video

WELLINGTON: Dhoni's crazy fan, holding the national flag, trespassed on to the ground to touch the former Indian captain's feet during the third T20 International against New Zealand here.



The video making rounds on internet as, running high on emotions, one of his fans breached the security to touch Dhoni's feet but in doing that, the Indian flag in his right hand brushed the ground.

The Indian former captain getting applause from thousands of his fans for his love to national flag as he quickly grabbed it.

Revered and respected by his fans, this isn't the first time that Dhoni has been part of such an incident during a match. his delirious fans, in past, also breached the security barrier and entered the field to touch his feet.







New Zealand clinched the series 2-1 after thrashing India by four runs in Sunday´s Twenty20 match at Hamilton. The hosts were sent in to bat first and scored 212 for four. Chasing a massive target, India fell four-run short to 208 for six at the close of their 20 overs.