‘Kamyab Jawan Program’: Imran Khan’s government plans to create one million jobs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has planned to create one million jobs for the youth of Pakistan through ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’.



Radio Pakistan reported that the federal government has planned to develop a ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.

It is meant to create one million job opportunities which would economically empower youth, Radio Pakistan quoted an official of Youth Affairs department as saying.

The official said in Kamyab Jawan Program, SMEDA will find the top most business ventures in the local and international market.

He went on to say PM’s Youth Affairs would extend its maximum support for improving technical and vocational training to youth, the state Radio reported.