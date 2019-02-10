Ranveer in a furry jacket is Deepika's most favorite look

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh never fails to drop jaws with his unconventional and high fi taste in fashion that perhaps goes beyond the comprehension of many. However, the actor’s ladylove Deepika Padukone is a big fan of all his looks and she just revealed that his latest guise making headlines is one of her favorites.



The Gully Boy star is presently making waves at the Berlin Film festival 2019 accompanied by co-star Alia Bhatt and his latest quirky look from the fest Is making fans swoon including his wife Deepika who revealed that it’s one of her favorite looks.

Dropping a heart-struck comment under her beau’s picture on Instagram Deepika writes: one of my most favourite looks!!”

The actor can be seen rocking a powder blue furry jacket with funky patches stuck on it, paired with a pair of loud, reflective shades.