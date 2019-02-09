Illegal floors to be demolished in second phase of Karachi's anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: The second stage of the city’s anti-encroachment drive initiated on Saturday with demolishing orders of illegal second story structures issued.

Upon the directives of the apex court, the anti-encroachment drive in the metropolis is entering its next stage by Karachi Development Authority and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as well as other civic bodies.

A notification issued orders, portions, floors under construction and those built on unlawful grounds to be taken down with the assistance of gas, water and electricity departments.

Moreover, it was revealed that structures that fall under encroachment are presently being listed besides an additional list of land that since 2003 have had their proprietorship changed.

On the other hand, sports ground with unlawful use will also be encountering stern measures.