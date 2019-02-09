Zulfi Bukhari initiates Pakistan Banao Certificate campaign in UK

LONDON: Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, graced a fundraiser as Chief Guest organized in Bradford, United Kingdom.

The Special Assistant was invited by Sayeeda Warsi, Member House of Lords, to the fundraiser to interact with the Pakistani community with regard to the new initiative of Pakistan Banao Certificate (PBC) launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a press release London said.

On the occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari said that the Overseas Pakistanis are declared as the most valuable asset by Pakistan.

The incumbent government is committed to make Pakistan an economic power and in this drive British Pakistanis will have to play the most pivotal part.

Zulfikar Bukhari said that the Prime Minister has given him the task to mobilize Pakistani community all over the world to invest in Pakistan.

In this regard, Pakistan Banao Certificate is one of the remarkable initiatives of the Pakistani government in which Pakistani expats can invest, he said.

It is a risk-free instrument along with incentives for the investors. With an annual interest rate starting from 6.25%, Pakistan Banao Certificate gives overseas Pakistanis the opportunity to serve their country while they also reap the benefits.

“With your assistance, Pakistani economy will improve and better opportunities for our young generation will be created, we just need to create awareness and encourage our people abroad” he said.

He added that China and Turkey flourished because their manpower in other countries played their due roles. It is time for Pakistanis abroad to do the same for their motherland.

Bukhari also expressed his pleasure at the response of the Pakistani community and said that each one of you has the responsibility to create awareness about this new investment certificate.

More investment in Pakistan Banao Certificate will lead to a considerable rise in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, he added.

Bukhari further highlighted the need to ease of doing business that Pakistani government is working on and said that the newly issued bonds are also easy to buy. They are just a click away, you can buy them online, you just need to have NICOP and valid documents, he added.