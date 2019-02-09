Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 09-02-2019

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night/morning hours.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Jhelum 43, Murree 23, Mangla 21, Hafizabad 17, Mandibahauddin, Chakwal 16, Joharabad 10, Sialkot (Ap 08, City 03), Lahore 07, Islamabad (ZP, Saidpur, IIAP 06, Golra 03, Bokra 02), Sargodha, Gujrat 04, Noorpurthal, Gujranwala 02, Rawalpindi 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 18, Balakot 09, Pattan 08, Kakul 07, Dir 06, Risalpur, Saidu Sharif 04, Peshawar, Kalam, Cherat 01, Kashmir: Kotli 07, Muzaffarabad 05, Garidupatta 04, Rawalakot 03,Gilgit Baltistan: Hunza 01. Snowfall (inch): Murree 08, Malamjabba 03, Astore, Rawalakot 02.