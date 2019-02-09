Woman dead, seven hurt in Basant related incidents

FAISALABAD: A woman was killed while seven others were hurt in Basant related incidents, here on Friday.



According to police, Bilqees Bibi of Jhang Road was standing on the rooftop of her house when a bullet hit her. As a result, she died on the spot.

Seven persons including a girl, Mehwish, were also injured by sharp strings and falling from rooftops. Despite ban, kite lovers, mainly youths, celebrated the festival amid police actions.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested more than 800 people, mostly youth, for violating the kite-flying ban. More than 400 cases have been registered against the violators while 7 persons were on the charge of resorting to aerial firing. The police also recovered weapons form their possession.