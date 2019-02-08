Court orders police to lodge case against woman for killing pet cat in road accident

KARACHI: City court has directed Karachi police to lodge a case against a woman for crushing to death a pet cat beneath her car in Defence Area.



A man filed a plea in the court against the women for crushing his pet cat in Defence Phase 8 Area, Geo News reported.

The incident had occurred on February 01 in the premises of Darkhan police station.

The complainant had pleaded that animals rights are protected across the world and the court also should take measures for protecting animals here.

The City Court ordered police to register case against woman responsible for the incident.