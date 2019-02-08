Cat frozen due to polar vortex brought back to life in US

With the polar vortex that hit multiple parts in America, humans were not the ones that had to encounter immense hurdles and anguish as a heart wrenching picture of a frozen cat is making rounds online.



Washington Post reported the painful story of an outdoor cat from Montana named Fluffy who was found covered in dense lumps of ice and snow near her owner’s house.

After finding her stuck in the painful situation, the feline was driven to the vet when it was discovered that her body temperature had been 90 degrees, below the average cats’ temperature of 101.

Executive director of the Animal Clinic of Kalispell, Andrea Dutter states: “We immediately began to warm her up. Warm water, heating pads, hot towels . . . within an hour she started grumbling at us.”

The efforts put in by the vet led to the pet cat returning to a stable condition after which it was found that she had suffered an injury which led to her being unable to return home during the harsh climate.

It was revealed further that the cat, a week later is flourishing and in good physical shape.



