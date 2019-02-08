Alia Bhatt apologizes to Kangana after getting called Karan Johar’s ‘puppet’

Bollywood’s fierce diva Kangana Ranaut is known for depicting an uglier side of the industry and this time its Alia Bhatt who has been named in the actor’s bad books.



The Gangster actor had recently revealed in an interview that B-Town bigwigs have been ignoring her including Alia Bhatt who the actor states has not supported her during the release of her debut directorial Manikarnika in spite of her being asked for support at the rime of Raazi’s release.

The Gully Boy finally addressed the grievances by Kangana in an interview saying that if she has upset the Queen actor then she will apologize to her on a personal level, despite her not having done anything.

"I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level," she stated.

"But I have always said that I have admired her a lot as an actor and a person. She is very outspoken and it takes courage to be that way. I wasn't aware of this problem or anything, I was busy with the shooting. So yes, what can I say, I don't want to upset anybody," she added further.

Earlier, Kangana had referred to Alia as Karan Johar’s ‘puppet’ saying: "I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film. I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn't have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don't consider her successful.”