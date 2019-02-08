Pakistan Weather Forecast: Friday 8 February 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions,Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.



Synoptic Situation:

Westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till today.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Bahawalpur divisions, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Jhelum 48, Mangla 31, Murree 24, Bahawalpur (City 21, AP 02), Hafizabad 17, Mandi Bahauddin 16, Chakwal 15, Lahore (AP 11, City 04), Narowal, Joharabad 10, Sialkot (City 10, AP 09), Bahawalnager 08, Gujrat 07, Islamabad (ZP, Saidpur 06, Golra 03, Bokra 02), Kasur 05, Sargodha (PAF 04, City 03), Khanewal 03, Noorpurthal, WSR Dam 02, Kashmir: Rawalkot 20, Kotli 19, Garidupatta 10, Muzaffarabad 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 09, Balakot 08, Kakul 07, Risalpur 05, Saidu SHarif, Pattan, Cherat 02, Peshawar 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu, Chillas 03, Bagrote 02, Hunza, Gilgit 01. Snowfall (inch): Murree 10, Astore 04, Malamjabba 03, Rawalakot 02, Skardu 01.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Ziarat -10°C, Kalam, Kalat, Bagrote -07°C, Malamjabba, Skardu -05°C, Gupis, Murree, Drosh, Astore, Parachinar, Quetta -04°C, Zhob, Hunza -03°C, Dir, Dalbandin -02°C, Rawalakot, Khuzdar -01°C.