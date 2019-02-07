Video: Shah Rukh Khan’s Nigerian fans singing ‘Bholi Si Surat’ win hearts

Nigeria fans of Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of many on social media after their video singing the song “Bholi Si Surat” from the actor’s 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai.



The video of Shah Rukh Khan’s Nigerian fans have gone viral on internet. They went viral earlier for singing SRK’s Kal Ho Naa Ho title track in last December.

The Nigerian fans have won the Internet over with their performance.

In the video, shared on Twitter shows a group of five young Nigerian singing ‘Bholi Si Surat’

The Twitter post reads as “I’m telling you these Nigerians REALLY DO watch more Bollywood than us desi people… the boys are back with another cover.”