Youth social protection is primary agenda of Imran Khan’s govt: Usman Dar

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar met with Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program and discussed various avenues for Youth Social Protection in Pakistan.



He said that “Socio-economic development of youth through education, employment, engagement is the primary agenda of the current government”.

Muhammad Usman Dar also appreciated the efforts of BISP for their commendable role in poverty alleviation and economically empowering female youth throughout the country.