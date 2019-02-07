Ashraf Ghani’s tweet ‘gross interference’: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has termed the statement of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as ‘gross interference’ in the internal affairs of the country.



Rejecting the statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called it ‘irresponsible’ and ‘gross interference’.

“Afghan leadership needs to focus on long-standing serious grievances of the Afghan people,” the minister advised the president.

“The Afghan government has serious concerns about the violence perpetrated against peaceful protestors and civil activists,” Ghani had tweeted.