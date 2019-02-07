Watch Mohamed Salah being abused during West Ham vs Liverpool match

LONDON: A video has gone viral on social media showing Muslim footballer Mohamed Salah being targeted in a verbal abuse on Monday during West Ham vs Liverpool match in London Stadium.



The Egypt international was filmed on a mobile phone from a section of home supporters as he was taking a corner during Monday’s game. The video clip contains audible expletives directed at the Liverpool player.

The user who posted the video on Twitter said: “I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches. #kickracismout.”A West Ham spokesman said the club had “a zero-tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour”.

They added in a statement: “Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium.”

Police are reviewing the footage. “We are aware of a video in which it appears racial abuse is being directed at a player at a West Ham vs Liverpool game at London Stadium on Monday, 4 February,” a statement from the Metropolitan Police said.

“Officers are in the process of reviewing the footage. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.”

Salah is the leading scorer in the Premier League in 2018/19, with 16 goals.