Aleem Khan presented before NAB court

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented the senior PTI leader Aleem Khan before the accountability court here on Thursday.



The provincial authorities have made tight security arrangements ahead of appearance of Aleem Khan.

The NAB on Wednesday took former senior Punjab minister into its custody for further investigation in the assets beyond means case.

According to the details, the provincial minister had been summoned to appear before NAB officials at the Lahore Headquarters.

The minister had earlier appeared thrice before the anti-graft body.

He would be produced before the court today for remand.