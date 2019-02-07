Pakistan Weather Forecast: Thursday 6 February 2019

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rain thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Hazara division, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions.

Synoptic Situation:

Westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Friday.

Wednesday weather:

Rain thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Quetta, Kalat divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Wednesday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Bagrote -07°C, Kalam, Kalat, Gupis -05°C, Skardu -04°C, Hunza, Malamjabba, Parachinar -03°C, Astore, Quetta, Dalbandin -02°C, Murree, Drosh -01°C.