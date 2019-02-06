Punjab to provide “Sehat Insaf Cards” to around 6 million families living below poverty line

In line with the vision of Prime Minister, Government of Punjab has also taken its firm stand to implement Sehat Sahulat Program in its all districts.

To honor the commitment made by Prime Minister, today on 6th February 2019 and in the presence of Federal Minister for National Health Services, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, Zaheer Abbas Malik, on behalf of Government of Punjab, signed the contract to implement Sehat Sahulat Program in all districts of Punjab.

On this occasion, Federal Minister briefed that this scheme will bring robust improvement in treatment and access to quality health care services to poorest and under privileged marginalized population of Pakistan.

In the end he thanked all the participants of the ceremony for witnessing this important landmark incidence and assured that Ministry, under his supervision, will work day and night to assure the success of this program in providing benefits to the people of Pakistan.

Through this Social Health Protection initiative poor families will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs: 720,000/- from empanelled hospitals.

Through this program, Government of Punjab will provide “Sehat Insaf Cards” to around 6 million families of Punjab who are living below international poverty line of US $ 2 per day.

The indoor health care services which are available from Sehat Insaf Card includes open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical / surgical procedures.

The program will also provide Rs: 1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries at the time of their discharge from hospital.

There is provision of burial support as Rs: 10,000 per death (if occur in hospital). There is facility of Inter Provincial / Inter District Portability for availing free of cost services from any empanelled hospital across Pakistan

