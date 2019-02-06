Nawaz Sharif refuses to be shifted to PIC: PML-N

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has refused to be shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology, his party said Wednesday.



PML-N said on its Twitter handle that Nawaz Sharif has asked Medical Superintendent (MS) Services Hospital he did not want to be shifted to PIC, adding that he should be shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail.

“I was shifted to PIC before being taken to Services Hospital,” Nawaz told MS.

On his third day at the Services Hospital on Monday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent multiple medical tests again at the hospital’s OPD ward.



The PML-N Quaid, who is serving a seven-year jail term at Kot Lakhpat Jail in the Al-Azizia Reference case, was shifted to Services Hospital on Feb 2.

