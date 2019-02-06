Safer Internet Day: Users urged to be kind and support each other

Support each other, respect each other and be there for each other, The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday urged people as the World marked Safer Intent Day on February 5.



"A better internet starts with you, me, her, him, they, all of us," read a UNICEF message posted on Twitter account of the UN agency.

The UNICEF said a little bit of kindness goes a long way, calling for an end violence online.

It also put forth suggestions to make the internet a safer place:

1-Be kind online. Support your peers by sending positive messages, a smile or a high-five.

2-Share these videos to spread the word about online safety and get your friends talking.

3-Check your settings and your passwords: is your password 12345?

4-Have you shared it with a friend? Who can see what you post online? When’s the last time you reviewed your privacy settings?

5-And remember, it starts with you! Don’t spread rumours or share hurtful or embarrassing stories or photos. What may seem like a harmless joke to one person can be deeply hurtful to others.

A website dedicated to Safe Internet Day wrote about the importance of the day.

According to saferinternetday.org, Internet Day (SID) started as an initiative of European Union Safeborders project in 20014 and has become a landmark event in the online safety calendar.

"Taken up by the Insafe network as one of its earliest actions in 2005, Safer Internet Day has grown beyond its traditional geographic zone and is now celebrated in approximately 140 countries worldwide," the website said.

"From cyberbullying to social networking, each year Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness of emerging online issues and chooses a topic reflecting current concerns"