Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 February 2019

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rain thunderstorm is expected in (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu, D.I. Khan divisions), Punjab (Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan divisions), and at isolated places in upper Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana divisions).

Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Synoptic Situation:

Westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts today and may persist till Thursday.

Tuesday weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at scattered places in Makran, Quetta, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tuesday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -11°C, Bagrote, Gupis -06°C, Kalam, Astore, Hunza -04°C, Parachinar -03°C, Malamjabba -02°C, Drosh, Murree -01°C.