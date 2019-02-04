Pakistan Weather Forecast: Monday 4 February 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Malakand divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Hazara and Kohat divisions.

Synoptic situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.Another westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Monday and likely to grip upper parts on Tuesday and may persist till Wednesday.

Sunday night weather:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.However, rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta and Makran divisions. Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

Friday weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Sunday's lowest minimum temperatures:

Skardu -10°C, Kalam, Gupis, Bagrote -08°C, Astore -06°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Hunza, Parachinar -04°C, Murree, Rawalakot -03°C, Mirkhani -02°C, Dir, Drosh and Gilgit -01°C.