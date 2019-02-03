PM Imran Khan to announce special development package for Sindh soon: Imran Ismael

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a special package for the development of different districts of Sindh province.

The allegations regarding halting development funds for the province were baseless, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The governor said the mega city of Karachi would be given its due right and assured to complete its development projects.

Water was a serious issue of the big city, and the federal government had a plan to set up water treatment plants and work in that regard would be started soon, he added.

To a question, he said the opposition did not like the audit process.