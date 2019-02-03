PM Imran Khan to announce special development package for Sindh soon: Imran Ismael

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a special package for the development of different districts of Sindh province.
The allegations regarding halting development funds for the province were baseless, he said while talking to a private news channel.
The governor said the mega city of Karachi would be given its due right and assured to complete its development projects.
Water was a serious issue of the big city, and the federal government had a plan to set up water treatment plants and work in that regard would be started soon, he added.
To a question, he said the opposition did not like the audit process.
ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a special package for the development of different districts of Sindh province.
The allegations regarding halting development funds for the province were baseless, he said while talking to a private news channel.
The governor said the mega city of Karachi would be given its due right and assured to complete its development projects.
Water was a serious issue of the big city, and the federal government had a plan to set up water treatment plants and work in that regard would be started soon, he added.
To a question, he said the opposition did not like the audit process.