close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
February 3, 2019

PM Imran Khan to announce special development package for Sindh soon: Imran Ismael

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Feb 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a special package for the development of different districts of Sindh province.

The allegations regarding halting development funds for the province were baseless, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The governor said the mega city of Karachi would be given its due right and assured to complete its development projects.

Water was a serious issue of the big city, and the federal government had a plan to set up water treatment plants and work in that regard would be started soon, he added.

To a question, he said the opposition did not like the audit process.

Latest News

More From Pakistan