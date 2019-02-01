Musharraf’s former close aide meets PM Imran Khan, joins PTI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman All Pakistan Muslim League, Dr Muhammad Amjad, who was once considered close aide of ex-president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf, has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Dr Amjad called on Imran Khan at PM House and announced joining his party, according to the announcement.
PTI’s secretary general Arshad Dad and Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan Naeem-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.
PM Khan welcomed Dr Amjad in Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Later, talking to media, Dr Amjad expressed full confident in PTI leadership and its manifesto.
ISLAMABAD: Former chairman All Pakistan Muslim League, Dr Muhammad Amjad, who was once considered close aide of ex-president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf, has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Dr Amjad called on Imran Khan at PM House and announced joining his party, according to the announcement.
PTI’s secretary general Arshad Dad and Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan Naeem-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.
PM Khan welcomed Dr Amjad in Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Later, talking to media, Dr Amjad expressed full confident in PTI leadership and its manifesto.