Thu Jan 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 31, 2019

WATCH: CCTV footage of PMLQ leader's murder surfaces

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

The CCTV footage of Kashif Mehr's murder has surfaced a day after the Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader was gunned down along with his bodyguard in Punjab.

The murders took place in Gujranwala's Wapda Town on Wednesday after armed men entered Mehr's house. 

The footage shows gunmen fleeing  in white car after firing shots.

According to Geo News, one of the gunmen was identified as Mehr Amir, a brother of slain leader's son-in-law.

Police said a dispute over money was the apparent cause of murder.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and ordered the police to immediately arrest the murderers.

