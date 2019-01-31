Rekha avoids posing next to Amitabh Bachchan's picture: Watch

MUMBAI: Bollywood's legendary actress Rekha hilariously reacted when she realised posing next to Amitabh Bachchan's picture at the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event in Mumbai.

Rekha, who found a spot on the list of trends to attend photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch, abruptly walked away to change the position when she realised posing next to Amitabh Bachchan's picture.

The hilarious video making rounds on internet in which Rekha, dressed in black from head-to-toe, stopped to pose for the shutterbugs but flinched and walked a few paces after realising that Amitabh Bachchan's calendar shot was right behind her.

Have a look at the now viral video of Rekha from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event:







The video is being shared on social media, mostly captioned using ROFL emoticons. "Oh my, this is so hilarious," wrote an Instagram user while another added, "Epic reaction."

However, when she posed with actress Vidya Balan, Rekha moved to the same spot with Big B's shot in the backdrop.



Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha got status of a blockbuster onscreen couple in the Seventies. They've co-starred in several films such as Do Anjaane, Mr Natwarlal and Silsila, they also shined in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Both the stars last time appeared together in Shamitabh, in which Mr Bachchan played one of the lead roles while Rekha made a special appearance.

