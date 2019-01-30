Pakistan, Windies women cricket captains display T20 trophy at Karachi beach

KARACHI: Pakistan and West Indies women cricket captains Bisma Maroof and Merrisa Agulliera displayed their T20 series trophy at the Sea View beach Karachi.



The two captains displayed the trophy sitting on a camel.



Pakistan women’s cricket team will complete a century of T20Is on Thursday when they will take the field against the West Indies women’s cricket team at the Southend Club in Karachi.

The first match of the three-game series will start at 11:00 and will be broadcast live by GEO Super.

“I feel honoured and privileged to captain Pakistan in their 100th T20I. And to captain in a home series, is even more pleasing,” remarked Bismah. “I want to congratulate all the women cricketers who have been part of this journey and also thank the PCB for their support in helping us cherish our dreams of wearing the crest and star on our shirts.

“We are making a steady progress in international cricket. The more we will play against fancied and strong sides like the West Indies, the better we will get. We have good talent in the ranks, and all we lack is regular international experience and exposure. Series like these will only help us narrow the gap with the front-running sides.”