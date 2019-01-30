PSL through years: A look at the league's statistical review

Pakistan Super League has become one of the most anticipated cricket leagues with time.



While preparations for the tournament's fourth edition are in full swing, we take an in-depth look at some of the most intriguing statistics:

Most successful team

Two -time champion Islamabad United is deemed as the most successful team of PSL. The franchise won titles in 2016 and 2018 and holds a success percentage of 59.67 after winning 19 out of 32 matches.

The second most successful team is 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi having 19 victories out of a total of 34 matches. Two-time losing finalists Quetta Gladiators (56.66) are third, with 17 wins out of 31 matches.

Highest PowerPlay score

The highest PowerPlay score is held by Quetta Gladiators – 77 for one against Lahore Qalandars during a successful run-chase of 202 in Dubai in 2016.

Highest and lowest totals

Quetta Gladiators posted a successful run chase when they made a staggering 203 for 8 in 20 overs as the highest total against Lahore Qalandars in the maiden edition of PSL in 2016. Qalandars batted first and scored 201 for two in 20 overs, but Gladiators chased it on the last ball of the match.

On the contrary, the lowest total in PSL was made by Lahore Qalandars, who were bowled out for 59 against Zalmi in 2017.

Most prolific batsman

The most prolific batsman, with a record 929 runs, average of 29.96 and a strike-rate of 133.28, is Zalmi's Kamran Akmal. He is also the only batsman who's made two centuries in the series.

The most prolific foreign batsman is Australia’s Shane Watson with 684 runs at 29.73. Watson played the first two tournaments for United and the last for United Gladiators.

The most destructive batsman

Boasting the highest strike-rate among those who have scored, at least, 200 runs in the tournament is United’s Luke Ronchi. He has mustered 435 runs off 239 balls at a scoring-rate of 182.00.

The next most destructive batsman is Shahid Afridi, with 311 runs off 188 balls at a strike-rate of 165.42.

However, the batsman who has struck the most number of sixes is Kamran Akmal at 49, followed by Watson at 43.

Centuries in PSL

PSL has seen only three astounding centuries. Two of them were made by Kamran Akmal and one made by Sharjeel Khan of United.

Akmal made his first century (104 off 65 balls) in 2017 against Karachi Kings and the second one (107 not out off 61 balls) against Sharjah in 2018.

Whereas, Sharjeel’s century (117 off 62 balls) was against Zalmi in Dubai in the inaugural edition and remains the highest score in the tournament.

Highest partnerships

The highest partnership for any wicket in HBL PSL to date remains 153 runs opening stand between Watson and Sharjeel for United against Qalandars in Sharjah in the inaugural tournament.

The next best is Zalmi’s pair of Mohammad Hafeez and Dawid Malan against Gladiators, also in Sharjah in 2017.

However, the most successful pair has been Hafeez and Tamim Iqbal, who have together posted 431 runs in nine innings for Zalmi.

Fours and sixes

Kamran Akmal has hit the most fours and sixes. He has struck 85 fours and 49 sixes, a tournament record on both counts, followed by Shane Watson at 43 whereas Ahmed Shahzad with 74 fours is second on the list of batsmen to hit most fours.

Fastest fifties



Kamran Akmal scored the fastest 50 off just 17 balls in the eliminator against Kings in Lahore in 2018. Akmal finished with 77 off 27 balls as Zalmi qualified for the final.

The only other batsman to score 50 in less than 20 balls is United’s Luke Ronchi. He took 19 balls to reach half-century against Kings in the Qualifier in Dubai in 2018.



Most innings without a duck

The player who has never been dismissed for a duck in the PSL is Watson who holds the record for batting most innings without getting out on naught.

The next batsman with most innings without a zero is Ravi Bopara, also an overseas player. Among local players, Misbah-ul-Haq and Anwar Ali both have batted 19 innings without a naught.

Most prolific bowler

Wahab Riaz holds the stature of being the most successful bowler in the history of. He has garnered 48 wickets at an average of 16.50, with an economy of 6.75. The left-arm fast bowler has played all the editions for Peshawar Zalmi and was the driving force behind their title win in 2017.

The overseas player with most wickets is Watson, bagging 22 dismissals.

Most maiden overs

Having played for played the first two tournaments for Zalmi and third for Kings, Shahid Afridi has bowled five maiden overs in the PSL, which is most for any bowler.

Next best is Mohammad Amir, who has delivered four scoreless overs for Kings. The tall left-arm fast bowler Mohammad has bowled three maidens for United and Sultans.

Five-wicket hauls



Out of the five five-wicket hauls in PSL, the first one registered by Kings’ Ravi Bopara. He finished with six for 16 runs against Qalandars in Sharjah in 2016. While four more bowlers have taken a five-for in the tournament, Bopara’s figures have not been outnumbered.

Shahid Afridi (Zalmi) and Mohammad Sami (United) were two other bowlers who claimed five wickets in 2016. No bowler managed a five-for in the 2017 edition whereas two, Umar Gul (Multan Sultans) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Qalandars), pouched five-wicket hauls in 2018.

Most player of the match awards

Luke Ronchi, although appeared in only one season so far, has the highest number of player-of-the-match awards. He has bagged five in 11 games in the United’s successful campaign in 2018.

Most dismissals and catches

Kamran Akmal of Zalmi has inflicted the highest amount of dismissals behind the stumps. He has 30 dismissals (23 catches and 7 stumping).

His younger brother Umar Akmal has taken most catches (15) as an outfielder.