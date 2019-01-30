PTI to run dams' fundraising campaign in South Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-e-Tehreek (PTI) will launch a campaign in South Africa to raise funds for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.



A bat and ball signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be auctioned at the dam fundraising campaign, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said.

Pakistan cricket team, currently in South Africa for the ODI series and the forthcoming TT20 series, will also be gracing the fundraising event. Captain Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hafeez and Usman Shinwari along with various other players have been invited to the event.

Senator Javed said, “The passion of overseas Pakistanis to raise funds for the construction of dams is commendable."

He added, “I urge Pakistanis living in South Africa to actively participate in the dam fund campaign."

The PTI leader further said that “the time isn’t far when the water crisis in Pakistan will be curbed”.