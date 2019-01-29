Thousands of patients left unattended in Sindh as doctors go on strike

KARACHI: Thousands of patients in Sindh's government run hospitals were left unattended after doctors went on strike demanding increase in their salaries.

According to Geo News, the call for strike was given by the Pakistan Medical Association to demand same perks enjoyed by doctors in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Doctors at out Patient Departments of several hospitals in Sukkur, Saleh Pat, Pano Akil,, Hyberabad, Shikarpur, Kashmor, Padidan, Jacobbabad, Thatta are not attending to patients for two days.

The protesting doctors have called on the government to regularise the contractual doctors and bring the salaries of doctors in Sindh at par with those in Punjab and KP.