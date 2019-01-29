Pakistan gets first-ever Hindu female judge

Suman Pawan Bodani, of the Hindu community, has been appointed as Pakistan's first female judge hailing from the country's esteemed minority group.



Daughter of Dr. Pawan Podani, Suman belongs to the rural area of Shahdadkot in Sindh. She stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate.

Coming from a downtrodden area, Suman excelled beyond all obstructions to build a career that she had always dreamt of.

After completing her LLB from Hyderabad, she moved to Karachi to pursue her LLM from the reputed Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST). She was then affiliated with renowned advocate Justice (R) Rasheed Rizvi's law firm under which she practiced law for two years.

According to a report, Suman had chosen the dignified profession of law as per her father's desire.