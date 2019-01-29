Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 29 January 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night/morning hours.
Synoptic Situation:
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Sunday Weather:
Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred at few places in Makran division.
Monday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:
Skardu, Kalam -16°C, Astore -15°C, Bagrote -14°C, Gupis -11°C, Hunza -10°C, Malamjabba -07°C, Drosh, Rawalakot, Dir, Parachinar, Kalat -05°C, Mirkhani, Quetta -04°C, Kakul -03°C, Kamra, Murree -02°C, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Risalpur, Chillas, Chitral, Garidupatta, Islamabad -01°C.
ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night/morning hours.
Synoptic Situation:
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Sunday Weather:
Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred at few places in Makran division.
Monday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:
Skardu, Kalam -16°C, Astore -15°C, Bagrote -14°C, Gupis -11°C, Hunza -10°C, Malamjabba -07°C, Drosh, Rawalakot, Dir, Parachinar, Kalat -05°C, Mirkhani, Quetta -04°C, Kakul -03°C, Kamra, Murree -02°C, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Risalpur, Chillas, Chitral, Garidupatta, Islamabad -01°C.