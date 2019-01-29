Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 29 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night/morning hours.



Synoptic Situation:

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Sunday Weather:

Weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, light rain occurred at few places in Makran division.

Monday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu, Kalam -16°C, Astore -15°C, Bagrote -14°C, Gupis -11°C, Hunza -10°C, Malamjabba -07°C, Drosh, Rawalakot, Dir, Parachinar, Kalat -05°C, Mirkhani, Quetta -04°C, Kakul -03°C, Kamra, Murree -02°C, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Risalpur, Chillas, Chitral, Garidupatta, Islamabad -01°C.