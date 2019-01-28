Pashto singer Gul Panra joins Peshawar Zalmi as regional brand ambassador

PESHAWAR: The popular Pashto singer Gul Panra has been appointed the regional brand ambassador of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi for the 2019 season, Zalmi Foundation and Global Zalmi.

Born Mehnaz on September 6, 1989 in Peshawar, Gul Panra is one of the most popular female performers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan. She is not only famous in the Pashtun regions but got more widespread fame in Punjab and other regions after her duet with Atif Aslam in Coke Studio Pakistan (season 8).

Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi took to Twitter on Monday to announce Gul Panra as the official brand ambassador of the team and appreciated her for "being a supporter of his team since PSL’s Season 1".

"On public demand the youth sensation Singer/ Brand Ambassador Gul Panrra will be supporting your favorite cricket team #PeshawarZalmi Join us to grow the team this year. #GulPanrra_BrandAmbassador #PZ #PeshawarZalmi #PSL_2019."

Panra will also be a part of women empowerment activities led by the Zalmi Foundation, Javed Afridi said.

Panra had sung an anthem for the Peshawar Zalmi in the first season of the PSL while she is expected to sing another anthem for her team very soon.

In her tweet, Panra was looking delighted for joining the Peshawar Zalmi as she said "I am sure that the team will perform brilliantly in Season 4 and wins the support of Zalmi fans.”