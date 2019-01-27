Pakistan Weather Forecast: Sunday 27 January 2019

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, cloudy weather with light rain is also expected in Makran coast and Karachi division during morning hours. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Rainfall (mm)/Snowfall (inch) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 08, Kalam 04, Balakot 03, Mirkhani 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 06, Garidupatta 02, Punjab: Murree 01.

Today's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -16°C, Kalam, Bagrote -11°C, Astore -10°C, Gupis, Malamjabba -09°C, Kalat -07°C, Parachinar, Hunza, Quetta -05°C, Murree -04°C, Mirkhani, Dir, Drosh, Kakul -03°C, Chitral, Gilgit, Rawalakot, Zhob, Dalbandin -02°C, Bunji & Muzaffarabad -01°C.