Asia Bibi lawyer returns to Pakistan to aid in her appeal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: The lawyer of Asia Bibi, who was acquitted of blasphemy, Saturday jetted out of the Netherlands to "hopefully assist his client for the last time" in a Pakistani court hearing, a Dutch MP said.
Saif-ul-Malook fled to the Netherlands from Pakistan in November last year after violent protests erupted over the Supreme Court´s decision to overturn the conviction of Asia Bibi, who was on death row.
The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday whether to allow an appeal against Bibi´s acquittal, lawyers in the case have said.
Christian Union party parliamentarian Joel Voordewind tweeted a picture of himself and Malook saying "this afternoon (Saturday) I escorted Asia Bibi´s lawyer, Mr Malook to Schiphol airport."
"He´s going back to Pakistan to hopefully represent Asia for the last time in her case," Voordewind said.
The Netherlands last year granted Malook a temporary stay, but Voordewind said Malook will "unfortunately lose his asylum status in the Netherlands."
THE HAGUE: The lawyer of Asia Bibi, who was acquitted of blasphemy, Saturday jetted out of the Netherlands to "hopefully assist his client for the last time" in a Pakistani court hearing, a Dutch MP said.
Saif-ul-Malook fled to the Netherlands from Pakistan in November last year after violent protests erupted over the Supreme Court´s decision to overturn the conviction of Asia Bibi, who was on death row.
The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday whether to allow an appeal against Bibi´s acquittal, lawyers in the case have said.
Christian Union party parliamentarian Joel Voordewind tweeted a picture of himself and Malook saying "this afternoon (Saturday) I escorted Asia Bibi´s lawyer, Mr Malook to Schiphol airport."
"He´s going back to Pakistan to hopefully represent Asia for the last time in her case," Voordewind said.
The Netherlands last year granted Malook a temporary stay, but Voordewind said Malook will "unfortunately lose his asylum status in the Netherlands."